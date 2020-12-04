By Joymala Bagchi

New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has issued a notice to the Delhi government directing it to ensure immediate action for complete redressal on public complaints.

During a period of one month (October 7 to November 18), as many as 3,094 complaints were lodged through the SAMEER app of which only 34 per cent have been addressed to date. Meanwhile, out of 784 complaints on social media, only 24 per cent were addressed by the Delhi government.

The notice issued by CPCB reads, "Ensure immediate action for complete redressal of Sameer and social media complaints by Nov 30."

The notice also mentions that CPCB is "closely monitoring the actions taken by the government on air polluting activities reported through Sameer and social media complaints."

"Regular surveillance and strict action against illegal industrial activities such as type pyrolysis, burning and dumping of type and other wastes should be acknowledged immediately," the notice further read.

Winter pollution in the national capital leads to serious concerns, especially due to the presence of increased particulate matter in the air.

CPCB earlier vide letter dated August 28 had requested agencies to ensure "immediate effective action and timely resolution" of complaints on SAMEER and social media.

Through the app and on social media several complaints of open burning of waste, improper handling of construction waste, emission of harmful gases from industries have been reported. (ANI)

