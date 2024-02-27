New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) The Delhi government has appointed a consultant for carrying out a feasibility study for the redevelopment plan of Anand Vihar and Sarai Kale Khan Inter-State Bus Terminals (ISBTs).

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot presided over a meeting to assess the progress of the redevelopment plan for the Anand Vihar and Sarai Kale Khan ISBTs.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (DTIDC) and the Delhi Transport Department.

In the meeting, the officials informed the minister that the project's site assessment, topographic survey, traffic assessment and market analysis have all been finalised, said an official statement.

Ernst & Young (E&Y) has already been appointed as the consultant for the project. The feasibility study is in process and Detailed Project Report (DPR) will be presented soon by the consultant, it added.

"Under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi Government is dedicated to ushering in a new era of modernisation and efficiency in urban transportation. Our ambitious redevelopment plan for Anand Vihar and Sarai Kale Khan Inter-State Bus Terminals reflects our commitment to creating world-class infrastructure that seamlessly integrates various modes of transport, enhances connectivity and fosters sustainable development," Gahlot said.

The comprehensive plan aims to maximise the utilisation of these vital areas while exploring their commercial viability.

The proposed project goes beyond conventional transport infrastructure, envisioning a mixed-use development that encompasses residential, office, retail and hospital spaces. A formal Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is set to be inked between the Delhi government and the involved agencies upon clearance from all concerned bodies, the statement added.

The plan for Anand Vihar ISBT involves the construction of a state-of-the-art bus terminal, offering passengers a range of transport options, including railway, metro, RRTS and local and inter-state buses.

The site will also feature a shopping complex, banquet facility, budget hotel, terrace restaurants and cafes, offices, student housing, rental housing and housing for professionals.

Similarly, the Sarai Kale Khan ISBT redevelopment includes a versatile bus terminal with inter-connectivity options for various modes of transport. The plan encompasses the construction of a retail mall, offices, budget hotel, terrace restaurants and cafes, a city centre warehouse and housing for professionals.

The redevelopment aims to establish these ISBTs as "travel ports", ensuring seamless integration of entries to RRTS, Metro, ISBT and Railway Stations, supported by environment-friendly walkways.

The features include travellators for passengers, self-help ticketing through ticket ATMs and common waiting facilities or recreation areas strategically positioned within a 15-metre to 20-metre walk to the boarding points, the statement said.

