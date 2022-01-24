New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) The Delhi government has directed all its departments, autonomous institutions and local bodies to follow the official social media handles of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' and share and retweet its content widely.

'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is an initiative of the Centre to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of progressive India and the glorious history of it's people, culture and achievements.

The General Administration Department of the Delhi government has asked the heads of all departments, autonomous institutions and local bodies to follow and tag official handles of "Amrit Mahotsav" in all social media posts.

They have been asked to "share/retweet Amrit Mahotsav's published content on all social media platforms widely".

Adhering to the "Branding Manual for Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav", the government asked the departments to share high-resolution photographs and videos of major events on real time basis with the coordination team of Amrit Mahotsav.

"Amrit Mahotsav to be tagged on caption instead of tagging on the image. Use of hashtag Amrit Mahotsav for various activities hosted by the UT," the directions read.

