New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) The Delhi government on Tuesday expressed concern over "increasing" atrocities against members of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the national capital and a noticeable decrease in the conviction rate under the SC/ST Act.

In a review meeting chaired by SC/ST Welfare Minister Raaj Kumar Anand, officials discussed urgent measures to address these alarming trends and ensure justice for the victims.

The review meeting, attended by district magistrates and key officials, highlighted the need for effective implementation of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in Delhi.

Anand stressed the government's responsibility to provide immediate legal aid to victims from the SC/ST communities and emphasised the importance of registering complaints promptly to expedite the legal process.

He urged the authorities to apprehend and prosecute the culprits responsible for crimes against members of the SC/ST communities. By ensuring swift justice, the government aims to not only reduce the overall crime rate but also restore the dignity and safety of SC/ST individuals in society, a statement quoted the minister as saying.

Anand also underlined the need to explore the possibility of increasing compensation for victims and their families under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Considering the rising inflation and the basic needs of those affected, it is crucial to reassess the compensation amount to provide adequate support to the victims, he said.

The government also intends to establish an "Atrocities Board" in every district of Delhi. These boards, consisting of SC/ST members from each constituency, will actively address and prevent atrocities committed against the communities, ensuring their grievances are promptly resolved.

