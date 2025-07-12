New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday said the Delhi government has registered a record number of 374 applications for setting up Kanwar camps as compared to 170 last year.

The chief minister, who chaired a high-level meeting here, said the Delhi government is fully prepared to welcome the Kanwar Yatra devotees during the auspicious Shravan month.

Also Read | Did RBI Order Banks To Stop Dispensing INR 500 Notes From ATMs by September 2025? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News Message Going Viral on WhatsApp.

Gupta during the meeting reviewed arrangements for Kanwar camps along with her Cabinet colleagues Ashish Sood and Kapil Mishra, and senior officials from various departments.

The chief minister said there is a special spirit of service among the people of Delhi this year, adding that is why a record 374 applications have been received for setting up Kanwar camps.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: 80% of State Electors Have Deposited Forms Under SIR, Says Election Commission.

"We have already approved most of them and the rest will also be cleared soon. Our government is committed to granting permission to all," she said.

The entire process has been made transparent with a single-window system that has simplified and expedited the permission process, added Gupta.

The chief minister said the government is this year providing up to 1,200 units of free electricity to each Kanwar camp.

In addition, the government is fully managing toilet facilities, including 24x7 deployment of sanitation staff to maintain cleanliness, she added.

Gupta said the health teams are being deployed at these camps, which will coordinate with the nearby hospitals to ensure timely medical care.

Arrangements related to traffic, police and the municipal corporation have already been finalized to ensure a smooth experience for all, she added.

The chief minister said grand welcome gates are being erected at Delhi's borders and the government is fully prepared to welcome the devotees of Lord Shiva.

She also cited her government's earlier commitment to providing grants to the Kanwar Samitis for setting up camps on a 50-50 basis -- 50 per cent before the event and 50 per cent afterwards.

"The government is fully prepared. As soon as we receive the final list, the first installment will be disbursed, said Gupta.

The chief minister also held a meeting with the Ramleela Committee office bearers and assured them for setting up a single-window system for giving permissions to the organisers.

"Our government will ensure smooth conduct of Ramleela," she said.

The organizers informed the chief minister during the meeting about the difficulties they face in obtaining No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from various departments.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) at times, creates challenges, while the Horticulture Department of the Municipal Corporation often delays NOC issuance, they claimed.

The organizers also proposed the Delhi government should station ambulances at Ramleela venues this year to provide emergency medical services.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)