Amalaki Ekadashi 2026: Devotees Observe Rangbhari Ekadashi As February’s Spiritual Calendar Concludes

Mumbai, February 27: Millions of devotees across India are observing Amalaki Ekadashi today, Friday, February 27, marking the final major Ekadashi of the month. This auspicious day, also known as Rangbhari Ekadashi, is dedicated to the worship of Lord Vishnu and the sacred Amla (Indian gooseberry) tree. Coming just days before the festival of Holi, the day is considered a spiritual gateway to the spring season, blending traditions of fasting, nature worship, and charitable acts.

Key Timings and Tithi Details

According to the Hindu lunar calendar, the Amalaki Ekadashi tithi began shortly after midnight at 12:33 AM today and is set to conclude at 10:32 PM tonight. Scholars follow the Udaya Tithi rule—observing the festival on the day the sun rises during the tithi—which solidified February 27 as the primary day for fasting.

For those observing the strict 24-hour fast, the Parana (the ritual breaking of the fast) is scheduled for tomorrow, February 28, between 6:47 AM and 9:06 AM.

The Significance of the Amla Tree

Amalaki Ekadashi is unique among the 24 annual Ekadashis for its specific focus on the Amla tree. In Hindu scripture, the tree is believed to be a dwelling place for various deities, with Lord Vishnu residing at the roots and Lord Shiva in the trunk.

Rituals: Devotees typically offer water, flowers, and incense to the tree.

Symbolism: In urban areas where a physical tree may not be accessible, many use the Amla fruit itself as a symbolic representation during their puja (prayer) rituals.

Health: Beyond the spiritual aspect, the day highlights the Ayurvedic importance of Amla as a source of immunity and vitality.

A Busy Month for Spiritual Observances

February 2026 has been a significant month for practitioners, featuring two major Ekadashi dates. Earlier in the month, on February 13, Vijaya Ekadashi was observed. That day is traditionally associated with Lord Rama’s quest for victory and is often marked by prayers for success and the removal of obstacles.

While both days are dedicated to Lord Vishnu, Amalaki Ekadashi carries a more festive tone, particularly in cities like Varanasi, where it is celebrated as Rangbhari Ekadashi. In Kashi Vishwanath, the day commemorates Lord Shiva returning to the city with Goddess Parvati, traditionally marked by the first use of gulal (colored powder) of the year.

Background and Traditions

Ekadashi refers to the eleventh day of the two lunar phases in a Hindu month. While there are different levels of fasting—ranging from Jalahar (only water) to Phalahari (fruits only)—the core objective remains the same: mental and physical purification.

Religious scholars note that observing these fasts is believed to cleanse past sins and provide a "detox for the soul," allowing practitioners to refocus their intentions as the seasons change.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 27, 2026 08:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).