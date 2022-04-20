New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): After inspecting 1,915 sites under the anti-open burning campaign so far, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday informed that 21 notices and challans have been issued to the violators.

As per Rai, 500 teams from 10 different departments have been deployed to make the campaign successful.

''So far around 1,915 garbage burning sites and landfill sites have been inspected by the teams deployed under the Anti-Open Burning Campaign. Along with this 21 notices/challan have been issued to individuals,'' he said.

Divulging more details on the report, the Minister said that the campaign will continue in Delhi until May 12.

"During this time, 500 teams from ten departments have been deployed as part of the anti-open burning campaign. They are responsible for taking immediate actions to monitor and prevent open burning incidences in Delhi. Also, MCD has been given instructions to take all necessary actions to control fire accidents at the landfill site,'' he added.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee will begin running special drives for industrial units from April 20 onwards.

In addition, the Minister informed that all 1,607 registered industrial units in Delhi have been converted to PNG, and "if any industrial unit is found to be breaking environmental regulations, the concerned agency will take necessary and strict actions against them."

On April 21, a high-level meeting with all experts from relevant departments, including DPCC, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, Environment Department, The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), Delhi Technological University (DTU), and Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), will be convened at the Delhi Secretariat to resolve the incidents of fire on the landfill site, Rai informed.

"In addition, the teams are inspecting the Landfill sites on a daily basis. Public Works Department has also been ordered to form a special task force to increase the roadside green cover in Delhi. PWD has started working on it. And, based on their recently released report, efforts on increasing roadside green cover will begin as soon as feasible,'' the Minister added.

The anti-open burning drive began in November 2021. (ANI)

