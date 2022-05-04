New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) The Delhi government on Wednesday issued guidelines for admission against vacant seats of pre primary and primary classes in its schools for the 2022-23 academic session.

“Students will be admitted in classes 2 to 5 on first come, first served basis from May 11. Admission will not be denied to any divyang, orphan, migrant or homeless due to non-availability of essential documents,” the Directorate of Education (DoE) said in an order.

“If a student placed under long absence during previous sessions approaches school for readmission, he or she should not be denied admission,” it said.

