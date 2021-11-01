New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Asserting the South Delhi Municipal Corporation has been making all efforts to control the spread of dengue, Mayor Mukesh Suryan on Monday accused the Delhi government of not releasing due funds to the BJP-ruled civic bodies.

Aam Aadmi Party-led government accorded a step-motherly treatment to the municipal corporations of Delhi in the last seven years, he alleged.

The mayor made these allegations in a press conference which was attended by SDMC Standing Committee Chairman B K Oberoi and Leader of House Indrajeet Sehrawat.

"Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has misled people and has failed to do any development work. The Delhi government's approach is step-motherly towards the MCDs as it has not released due share of the civic agencies.

"It has not constituted the Fifth Finance Commission yet so that it can paralyse the day-to-day working of the civic agencies," Suryan alleged.

He also accused the AAP government of not making arrangements for beds for dengue patients in its hospitals.

"The Delhi Government has been running a campaign '10 Hafte, 10 Baje, 10 Minute' on TV while the truth is that the diseases cannot be controlled through advertisements," the SDMC mayor alleged.

Oberoi said the SDMC is facing difficulty in paying employees' salaries due to a lack of funds.

"Delhi Government wanted to derail the ongoing works of the Civic Agency so it could get political benefit in upcoming MCD elections," Oberoi alleged.

Sehrawat accused the Delhi government of playing politics on Chhath festival celebrations.

"They allowed Chhath after huge protests by BJP leaders but they denied celebration along Yamuna River which is a gross injustice towards people belonging to Poorvanchal.

"The SDMC has allocated a budget of Rs 20,000 each for two ghats in each ward for making arrangements as it wanted the festival to be celebrated properly," he said.

