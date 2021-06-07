New Delhi, June 7 (PTI) Delhi government offices resumed after one and half months on Monday with a thin attendance following further relaxations of lockdown restrictions in the national capital.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in an order on Saturday announced reopening of the city's government and private offices with 50 per cent staff attendance.

The government offices have been allowed to open with 100 per cent attendance of Group A officers. Fifty per cent of officers below Group A category will attend the offices while rest will work from home, it said.

Most of the works dealing directly with public such as issuance of driving licence by the Transport department, however, could not start, officials said.

The Revenue department, that was at the forefront of handling the second surge of COVID-19, however, started registration of properties, said a senior officer of the department.

The transport department also resumed work as nearly 90 per cent of public transport buses rolled out on the roads, said a senior Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) officer.

The DDMA has authorised heads of departments to decide about staff to be called on duty and those to be allowed to work from home.

Several ministers of the Delhi government also attended their offices at the Secretariat on Monday. However, due to restrictions on presence of staff at the offices, not much work could be undertaken on the day, said a senior government officer.

Lockdown was imposed in Delhi on April 19 with a surge in second wave of coronavirus. It was extended week by week with unlock taken up in a phased manner with allowing manufacturing and construction activities at first.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday had announced various relaxations, including reopening of markets and malls, resumption of Metro trains and work at government and private offices with 50 percent staff in view of improving COVID 19 situation in the city.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)