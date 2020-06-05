India News | Delhi Govt Orders Upgradation of Beds at Designated COVID Hospitals

New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): Considering the surge in the number of COVID-19 positive cases in the past one week in the national capital, the Delhi government has ordered designated COVID Hospitals to upgrade beds at their facilities in the coming weeks.

According to the order issued by the Padmini Singla, Secretary (Health and Family Welfare) the beds in the hospitals have been put into five categories.

While the Level 0 beds are an ordinary hospital or observation beds, the Level 1 beds have to be equipped with normal Oxygen supply upto 5 Liters per minute, while the level 2 beds should have an oxygen supply at 10-15 litres per minute.

The Level 3 beds will be equipped with HFNO machine for Oxygen supply at 50 plus litres per minute while the level 4 beds should have a ventilator, according to the order.

The hospitals which have been asked to upgrade the facility include the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH), Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital (GTBH), among others.

The Medical Directors of all designated COVID hospitals have been directed to upgrade beds at their institutions in accordance with the schedule and the time for upgradation of level 1,2 and 3 beds has been asked to be achieved within 1,2 and 3 weeks, respectively.

Earlier yesterday, with 1,359 new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 count on Thursday moved to 25,004, said the Delhi government in a daily bulletin. (ANI)

