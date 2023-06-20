New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) The Delhi government has ordered 2,026 electric buses to be added to its fleet by December 2025 with the first 100 expected to be delivered by September this year, according to an official statement.

PMI Electro, one of the country's largest electric bus manufacturers, announced that it will deliver 728 nine-metre-long electric buses each to Delhi Transport Corporation and the Transport Department. Apart from this, 570 electric buses, which are 12-metre long, will be delivered to the Transport Department.

According to the statement, these 2026 e-buses will save 14.50 lakh tonnes of CO2 in Delhi for the next 12 years, it said.

Satish Jain, the chairman of PMI Electro, said the company will also help the Delhi government with regular maintenance of buses to ensure zero downtime.

The statement said that 100 buses of PMI, delivered as part of a DMRC order, are running in Delhi currently.

These electric buses are equipped with state-of-the-art technology, ensuring optimum performance, passenger safety, and comfort, it said.

The buses come with a raft of safety systems such as real-time monitoring system (RTMS) and CCTV cameras for passenger safety. The vehicle will also have automatic pneumatic wheelchair ramps for the 'Divyang' passengers.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has on several occasions highlighted that by 2025, over 10,000 buses will ply on Delhi's roads and 80 per cent of them will be electric-powered.

