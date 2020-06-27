New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) The Delhi government issued an order on Saturday proposing ways in which the 450-bed COVID-19 hospital in Burari can be made functional "in the shortest possible time", with 150 being made functional in a week.

Earlier, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said his cabinet held a meeting on Friday and a decision to set up 450 additional beds at the Burari hospital was taken, adding that funds were sanctioned for it.

According to the order, 38 newly-joined chief district medical officers (CDMOs) have already been posted while specialists and experienced doctors shall be posted on a diverted capacity basis.

"Nursing and paramedical staff shall be engaged by the hospital against the already created posts. However, some nursing and paramedical staff shall be provided from other hospitals to start the operation," the order said.

The government's focus has been on increasing the bed capacity in the national capital amid a spurt in the number of coronavirus cases.

