New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) In a major push to ease traffic bottlenecks in south Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has approved a long-pending project to decongest a crucial stretch of the Outer Ring Road between the Savitri Cinema junction and Modi Mill flyover.

Gupta approved the project in a recently held review meeting and the government is likely to get funds from the Centre for the project, officials said.

As part of the project, the public works department (PWD) will construct a second flyover at Savitri Cinema junction parallel to the existing structure, which is likely to provide hassle-free movement in areas between Greater Kailash and Nehru Place.

"In addition to that, the plan is to connect the Modi Mill flyover with the Kalkaji flyover by removing a red light intersection near Okhla Mandi. Currently, Nehru Place and traffic towards Nehru Place are getting mixed with local traffic near Savitri Cinema.

"Nehru Place-bound traffic immediately after landing from the Chirag Delhi flyover is split into three parts -- towards Nehru Place, U-turn, and right turn. This causes a slowdown," an official said.

As the project has approvals from the UTTIPEC and the DUAC, the government is actively considering implementing the decongestion plans near Savitri Cinema crossing and Modi Mill intersection, officials added.

The Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (UTTIPEC) approves the design of all the major infrastructure projects in the city. The construction cost of the entire street network and corridor improvement between Modi Mill flyover and Savitri Cinema flyover is estimated to cost Rs 411.97 crore.

This stretch on Outer Ring Road provides connectivity to areas like Greater Kailash 2, Sukhdev Vihar, Chittaranjan Park, Kalkaji Temple, Nehru Place, Pamposh Enclave, and adjoining areas.

The existing Savitri Cinema flyover was constructed in 2001 with only a single carriageway providing a route from Nehru Place towards IIT Delhi.

The PWD also constructed a flyover in a similar manner near Sarai Kale Khan ISBT to decongest traffic last year.

