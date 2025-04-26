New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): In a significant move aligning with the Government of India's suspension of visa services to Pakistani nationals after the Pahalgam attack, the Delhi government has set a firm deadline from April 26 to 29 for all such individuals with revoked visas to exit the national capital.

Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood has urged citizens to aid authorities by identifying Pakistani nationals overstaying illegally and reporting them to the nearest police station, emphasising it as a matter of national security and civic responsibility.

Also Read | 'Prepared to Give Befitting Reply to Pakistan-Based Terror Groups as Reiterated by PM Narendra Modi': Top BSF Official After Pahalgam Terror Attack.

"In pursuance of the Centre's decision to suspend the Visa services to Pakistani nationals, all existing valid Visas (except Long Term Visas - LTVs and Diplomatic & Official Visas) issued by to Pakistani nationals stands revoked with immediate effect. Deadlines from April 26 to 29 to exit India have also been prescribed for Pakistani nationals in this regard, and henceforth, no new visas would be issued to Pakistani nationals," the release from the Home Department, Government of NCT of Delhi stated.

The Home Department of GNCTD, in consonance with the decisions of the Government of India, had already advised Delhi Police to identify all Pakistani nationals who are illegally overstaying in Delhi and coordinate with other agencies concerned for their deportation. A press note was also released by the Home Department of GNCTD, it stated.

Also Read | 'Veera Raja Veera' Song Copyright Case: Delhi HC Directs AR Rahman, ‘Ponniyin Selvan 2’ Makers to Deposit INR 2 Crore Following Lawsuit Over Junior Dagar Brothers' Classical Rendition of 'Shiv Stuti'.

As per the release, Sood appealed to all residents of Delhi to cooperate with the law-enforcing authorities in this important "national duty" of identifying all those Pakistani nationals who are illegally overstaying in Delhi. He also appealed to all residents of Delhi to pass on any relevant information about any suspected Pakistani nationals illegally overstaying in Delhi, as and when they come across them, to the nearest police station without any delay. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)