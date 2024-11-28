New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) The Delhi government will conduct 'Parakh Rashtriya Sarvekshan 2024', a survey involving students from Classes 3, 6 and 9, at sampled government and private schools on December 4, officials said.

Parakh Rashtriya Sarvekshan is a nationwide initiative aimed at providing a comprehensive analysis of India's educational progress in alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

It will be conducted in a selection of schools, encompassing government, government-aided, Central, and private institutions, the Directorate of Education (DoE) said in a circular.

Accordingly, the DoE has issued specific guidelines for the heads of the selected schools, instructing them to ensure smooth implementation of the survey.

Schools are required to remain open on December 4, with no other activities scheduled for the day. The evening schools included in the sample must ensure the attendance of all students in the selected grades, along with their respective teachers and the heads of schools during morning shift.

Teachers of the selected students must complete the teacher questionnaire, while the school questionnaire needs to be filled by the head of the institution.

Additionally, a team comprising an observer and a field investigator will reach the school before the morning assembly to oversee the process.

The schools must provide a large, well-lit room on the ground floor with adequate seating for 30 students, ensuring proper ventilation, sanitation, and drinking water facilities, the circular said.

The attendance register for the selected section must be made available to the field investigator, and all necessary support and resources should be extended to facilitate the smooth execution of the survey.

Use of blue or black ball pens is mandatory for the survey, the DoE said in the circular.

Survey materials, including OMR sheets and question booklets, must be returned to the investigator and observer at the end of the assessment.

For schools with children with special needs, additional measures must be taken such as providing extra 30 minutes to complete the test and arranging a scribe if required.

The scribe's assistance must be available for the entire duration of the assessment, the circular said.

The initiative is a mandatory national-level study with district-level reporting, and there will be no individual rankings or comparisons between schools, the circular added.

