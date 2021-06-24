New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) The Delhi government will conduct a vaccination drive for homeless people at the Yamuna Pusta area near Nigam Bodh Ghat here from Friday.

"We are launching the drive to vaccinate homeless people at a camp at Yamuna Pusta. The drive will be expanded across the city gradually," an official said.

Another official said that around 225 people will be given Covishield jabs at the camp on Friday.

"Since such beneficiaries do not have a mobile phone or identity proof, they will get a vaccination certificate on a government letter head," he said.

