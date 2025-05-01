New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) The Delhi government plans to roll out a public-driven initiative aimed at opening the doors to creativity and encouraging fresh ideas and solutions to tackle the city's pollution crisis.

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa told PTI that a new public-driven initiative is expected to be launched in the coming months.

"We believe that innovation is the solution to pollution. It is innovation that will kill pollution. This is part of our long-term commitment to make Delhi breathe better.

“We are planning this initiative so that, alongside the government, people can pitch their ideas and innovations that could help us tackle pollution, especially in the transport sector," Sirsa said.

Aiming to tap into citizen creativity to develop solutions in the battle against Delhi's persistent air pollution, the initiative will invite the public to submit innovative ideas -- particularly those focused on reducing transport-related emissions, one of the major contributors to the capital's pollution.

The initiative will also focus on transforming transportation -- often considered a major source of pollution -- into part of the solution. The goal is to harness innovative ideas that can help turn vehicles into mobile units that actively contribute to reducing pollution.

“To promote innovative solutions to address pollution, we are reaching out to citizens,” said Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, adding, “Indians are, by their very nature, innovative. However, their creativity is often subdued by red-tapism and bureaucratic hurdles.”

As part of the initiative, the government will invite ideas for devices that can be installed on the rooftops of moving buses and truck-mounted vehicles to capture pollutants from the air.

These ideas will be evaluated by a panel of scientists and technical experts based on three key criteria: efficacy, cost-effectiveness, and power efficiency.

Once an idea is vetted and approved by the expert panel, the government may float tenders to install the devices on public transport vehicles across the city. Sources indicate that the government is also considering seed funding for selected innovations.

In the first stage, an open challenge will be launched, inviting innovators to design devices that can be mounted on buses to remove particulate matter and other pollutants from the atmosphere.

“Many people come to us with their designs, but there is currently no scientific mechanism to evaluate their effectiveness,” Sirsa said.

“Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has shown us the way. Under his guidance and the leadership of our Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, we are committed to promoting entrepreneurship and innovation to curb pollution,” he added.

The initiative is currently in the planning stage and is expected to be formally announced soon.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the minister also inspected a demonstration of SG, MRS, and WS machines for environmental management and dust mitigation.

During the visit, he said, “Pollution in Delhi has become a serious problem and a distressing issue for people. Over the past 10 years, it has turned into a public health crisis because no serious efforts were made to control it.”

He emphasised the need to replace manual sweeping with mechanical sweepers. “When mechanical cleaning is done, it prevents dust from rising into the air. We want 100 per cent mechanical sweeping on PWD roads using advanced technology. There should be no manual sweeping,” he said.

The minister added that the government is working on every aspect to reduce pollution. “We are not leaving any gaps in our fight against pollution. Studies are underway, and all options are being explored. By the coming winter, we aim to be better prepared,” he said. PTI NSM

