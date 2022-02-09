New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) The Delhi government will launch a revamped version of its flagship doorstep delivery of services scheme after bringing in two private agencies for field work, and raising the number of services from 100 to 300, a government statement said on Wednesday.

“Delhi government is all set to unveil an all-new model of Doorstep Delivery of Public Services; new agencies on-boarded for field services. Manpower agencies CSC e-Governance and Core Doc2 will replace previous agency VFS Global,” it said.

The two private agencies will cater to 70 per cent and 30 per cent of the demand, respectively. There will now be 150 'Mobile Sahayak', supervisors and coordinators to ensure smooth doorstep delivery of services applied for.

Administrative Reforms Department Minister Kailash Gahlot stated that with two new vendors on board, the government not just intends to scale up and increase efficiency of service, but also address even microscopic operational challenges.

"We are also soon tripling the services covered under the scheme so that no Delhiite will have to spare time, money and effort in availing any government service,” he said.

In 2018, through the doorstep delivery scheme, the Arvind Kejriwal government brought governance to the doorsteps of the people, and since 2021, it has started faceless services department-wise, bringing the government to homes and fingertips of people, the minister said.

The Doorstep Delivery Scheme has a robust infrastructure with 80 dedicated call centre representatives. These representatives have attended more than 25 lakh calls as on date, serving more than 5 lakh service requests, the statement said.

The Delhi government is also developing a new and improved software application for the doorstep delivery of public services scheme.

The scheme was launched in September 2018 that currently offers delivery of 100 services at the doorstep of the citizens.

The government has claimed that no citizen of Delhi would have to stand in queues for the services listed under the scheme. Under the scheme, people may call on helpline number 1076 to book a service and a 'Mobile Sahayak' visits them to collect necessary documents, saving them the hassle of traveling to government offices.

The scheme was launched initially with 40 services across eight departments which has now expanded to 100 services across 14 departments.

The highly sought-after services so far belong to the departments of Revenue, transport, social welfare with service requests for caste, income, domicile certificates, driving license, transfer of vehicle ownership, among others.

