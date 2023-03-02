New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot on Thursday said the government will present a citizen-centric and progressive budget which will prove to be a milestone in achieving the goals of making the national capital a world-class city.

Following Manish Sisodia's resignation, his departments were distributed between ministers Gahlot and Raaj Kumar Anand, till the time new faces are added. While Gahlot got the additional charge of finance and planning, along with other portfolios, Anand was given departments like education and health, among others.

Gahlot took over the charge of his newly allocated departments and held meetings on Thursday with the secretaries and commissioners concerned. Secretary (Power), principal secretary (Finance and Planning), and commissioner (Excise), an official statement said.

This was his first meeting with the officers after taking the charge of the newly allocated departments.

The officials apprised the minister of the status of ongoing projects and schemes in a series of meetings. Gahlot also discussed the preparation of the budget with the officials and asked them to ensure the timely completion of pending works, the statement said.

Gahlot said all the secretaries and commissioners have been directed to expedite the pending works and ensure the timely completion of the projects.

“Under the Chief Minister Shri Arvind Kejriwal, we are working on a war footing to present a citizen-centric and progressive budget. I would like to assure the Delhiites that the upcoming budget will prove to be a milestone in achieving the goals of making Delhi a world-class city for its citizens," he said.

Gahlot said he will take forward the good works done in various fields by the government in the last eight years.

“Presenting a people-friendly budget is our priority and we are working towards it," he said.

