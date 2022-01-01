New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): Delhi Government on Saturday said that it will provide free customised online yoga classes for COVID patients in home isolation.

"Immunity booster yoga along with medical treatment will help them recover fast," Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said while interacting with the yoga instructors of Dilli Ki Yogshala today.

In this interaction, Yoga instructors shared their experiences with the Deputy CM and told how yoga has helped them change their lives, and now the lives of residents.

Reacting to it, Manish Sisodia said, ''Yoga has the magical power of healing all kinds of ailments. Thus, those suffering from COVID need yoga the most. It is seen that the number of COVID patients are rising in Delhi, but they are mostly asymptomatic and are being advised to stay in home isolation.''

''Thus, along with medical treatment, we will help them boost their immunity through online yoga sessions. Slots for the same will be released soon,'' he added.

While directing the officials the Deputy CM said, ''Prepare the plan of action soon. As soon as a case of COVID will be reported, the patient will receive an SMS from the Delhi government with a link to register for classes."

"Thereafter, a link to the classes will be shared with them regularly. Each class will have about 25-35 people, who will be taught yoga by the best-trained yoga instructors of Delhi. People can choose their slot and they will be given classes as per their requirement,'' he added.

Sisodia further said that yoga in India has a history of thousands of years, and researchers spent many years working on its technicalities and has made the human body a moving laboratory.

"We can't let this effort go to waste. So whenever Delhi residents will need a yoga instructor, they will be just a call away. ''Dilli ki Yogashala'' will bring this yoga revolution to the capital,'' he said.

Notably, on December 13, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had launched ''Dilli ki Yogashala''.

At present, 61 yoga instructors are conducting yoga sessions under ''Dilli Ki Yogshala'' at 65 places across Delhi.

Sisodia said, ''Demand for this type of yoga session is rising and it is clear that people want trained yoga instructors to teach them the correct form of yoga.'' (ANI)

