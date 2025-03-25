New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) An integrated command and control centre has been proposed in the 2025-26 Delhi budget, presented by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday, for real-time monitoring of air quality, water pollution, noise levels, and waste management.

Presenting the 2025-26 Budget in the Delhi Assembly, Gupta announced an allocation of Rs 506 crore for the environment and forest departments.

A sum of Rs 300 crore has been earmarked for “Pollution Control and Emergency Measures” to implement eco-friendly reforms, and Rs 20 crore under the “Delhi Parks and Garden Society” scheme to support RWAs, NGOs, and other organisations in greening parks and public spaces.

Gupta highlighted that a large-scale tree plantation drive targeting 70 lakh saplings will be launched to expand Delhi's green cover, control air pollution, and promote urban biodiversity.

For the first time, 32 Water Quality Monitoring Stations will be installed along the Yamuna River and key drains to enable real-time tracking of water contamination.

Additionally, six new Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring (CAAQM) stations will be set up at strategic locations to provide live data for better pollution management.

“Our efforts will not only reduce pollution but also ensure a clean, healthy environment for future generations,” Gupta said.

Gupta presented the Rs 1 lakh-crore budget for 2025-26, which marks a 31.5 per cent increase from the previous year. It is also the first budget presented by a BJP-led government in Delhi in over 26 years.

