New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) The Delhi government on Wednesday said any complaint about complicity in "mala fide transactions" in procurement of drugs and consumables will be severely dealt with, official sources said.

According to the sources, a meeting of medical directors and medical superintendents on the functioning of hospitals run by the city government was held recently.

"Any complaint about complicity in any 'mala fide transactions' in procurement of drugs and consumables would be severely dealt with," according to instructions issued during the meeting chaired by Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

According to the minutes of the meeting, Jain "expressed his displeasure" in view of media reports of "shortage of materials required for patient care" and "instructed all MDs/MSs to ensure that there is no shortage of supplies in their respective hospitals".

He further directed that 100 per cent availability of EDL (Essential Drugs List) medicines is to be ensured; no drug out of NLEM (National List of Essential Medicines) list should ever be out of stock, and 100 per cent availability of consumables is to be ensured.

The meeting was also attended by principal secretary, all special secretaries in the health department, Director General of Health Services, sources said.

As per the minutes of the meeting, instructions were also issued that "any complaint about complicity in mala fide transactions in procurement of drugs/consumables and referral for radiology/surgery will be severely dealt with".

"All MS/MD will be personally responsible for any such irregularities if they do not take requisite action against complaints," they said.

The number of junior residents may be adjusted against DNB (Diplomate of National Board) seats, according to the minutes of the meeting.

"The monitoring and action related to 1031 complaints should be taken in a time-bound manner. It was pointed out that the hospitals are assigning long dates for radiological investigations in spite of the fact that there are clear-cut instructions to refer to the DAK (Delhi Arogya Kosh) immediately, if it is not done in the same day. This may be ensured by all means.

"The dates for surgeries and referral for DAK shall be done in a time frame of 72 hours," the minutes of the meeting added.

