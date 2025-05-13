New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) The BJP-led Delhi government on Tuesday led a rally down Kartavya Path to laud the armed forces for Operation Sindoor.

Termed 'Shaurya Samman Yatra', the procession witnessed the rallyists calling for Pakistan's "purna sanhaar" or extirpation, and played patriotic songs.

Besides the BJP workers, the rally was attended by schoolchildren, who turned up in uniform, NCC cadets, and civil defence volunteers.

Delhi minister Kapil Mishra praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his handling of the armed conflict that lasted for days.

"It is for the first time in world history that a leader took the decision to attack the airbase of an atomic nation. The excitement is palpable as one can see lakhs of national flags here," he said.

