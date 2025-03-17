Lucknow, Mar 17 (PTI) Inspired by the anti-romeo squad in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP government in Delhi has launched 'Shishtachar, an anti-eve-teasing group to ensure women's safety, an official statement issued here on Monday said.

This squad will function similarly to the Anti-Romeo Squad, which was introduced by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to take strict action against miscreants and hooligans, ensuring a safer environment for women in the state, the statement said.

In line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision, the Anti-Romeo Squad was established to take strict action against miscreants and hooligans, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar said.

He said that dedicated teams of male and female police personnel were deployed at every police station across the state for the squad.

Their responsibilities included patrolling schools, colleges, main markets, temples, and crowded areas, engaging with women and girls to raise awareness about safety, and taking firm action against offenders, he added.

The Anti-Romeo Squad has been conducting a continuous statewide campaign and since March 22, 2017, until February 5, 2025, it has checked 4,00,58,562 persons across 1,08,85,450 locations, the statement said.

During this period, 24,009 cases were registered, legal action was taken against 32,291 individuals, and 1,47,04,311 persons were let off with a warning, the DGP said.

