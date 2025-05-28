Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 28 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while addressing a huge public gathering at Dehuri in Banjar development block of Kullu district during his two-day visit on Wednesday announced to open Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding School, based on CBSE, and a milk processing unit with capacity of 10,000 liters in Banjar.

He said that the state government was bringing about extensive reforms in the field of education, and these efforts would continue in future as well.

He alleged that former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur looted the wealth of the people of the state and distributed electoral freebies worth Rs 5000 crores to win the assembly elections.

"He opened new institutions but cheated the people of the state by not providing staff and proper facilities. He is responsible for the decline in the level of education. We are not opening new educational institutions, but appointing teachers in schools and providing facilities so that children in rural areas can get better education environment. As a measure of bringing reforms, we created the Directorate of School Education from class 1 to 12, started English medium classes, and will make extensive reforms in the field of education in the coming time," Sukhu said.

"I went to Delhi with the demands of the people of Himachal Pradesh. We will give water to Delhi and Haryana, but first they should give the BBMB arrears pending for 14 years to Himachal Pradesh. I have clearly said that first the neighbouring states should file an affidavit in the Supreme Court to pay this arrear, then we will move forward on the Kishau dam. I consider the state as my family, so I will not compromise with the interests of Himachal Pradesh," he added, according to a release.

The Chief Minister said that those who had already been accused of corruption were making false allegations against the present state government to mislead the people of the state.

"Today, they have become the policy makers of the BJP, but first, they should look into their own affairs."

He alleged that the state BJP is divided into five factions.

"During the natural disaster in the year 2023, the BJP leaders did not go to the Central Government even once to plead for the rights of the affected families, while the Congress government stood with the people. We changed the rules to rehabilitate the affected families and gave a special relief package and increased the compensation for the house being completely damaged from Rs 1.50 lakh to Rs 7 lakh, while the compensation for partially damaged house was increased to one lakh," the CM said.

"I came to Kullu district during the disaster and the state government provided financial assistance for the rehabilitation of 223 completely damaged and 853 partially damaged houses."

Sukhu said he came to Banjar Assembly constituency under the 'Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar' programme and his Cabinet colleagues were also going to the rural areas and trying to solve the problems of the people. The state government's focus was on the development of rural areas. The state government increased the support price of cow milk from Rs 32 to Rs 51 and buffalo milk from Rs 47 per liter to Rs 61. Apart from this, a minimum support price of Rs 40 per kg had been given to maize grown through natural farming and Rs 60 per kg to wheat. Apart from this, a transport subsidy of two rupees per litre was also being given to the farmers.

The Chief Minister further said that under the Rajiv Gandhi Forest Conservation Scheme, participation of Mahila Mandals and Yuvak Mandals in planting and conserving forests was being ensured, for which a budget of Rs 100 crore had been sanctioned. The previous government left the state with a debt of Rs 75,000 crore because it kept working for political gains, he alleged.

MLA Sunder Singh Thakur said that the Chief Minister had given a big gift to the Banjar region. (ANI)

