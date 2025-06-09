New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): Hailing the waste disposal unit in Delhi as the most modern in the country, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday said that he would discuss with his Cabinet colleagues on adopting the same technology for Bengaluru.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the solid waste disposal unit of the New Delhi Municipal Corporation, he said, "New Delhi solid waste disposal technology is by far the best I have visited in the country. They are managing a lot of waste in a limited area. The 10 to 15 MW units, which were producing electricity from waste in the state, had failed in the past, but New Delhi is successfully operating a 25-MW unit to produce electricity from waste."

"I would like to congratulate Jindal Group for setting up such an efficient waste-to-power unit. This has been a revelation for me, and I will discuss adopting a similar model in Karnataka with my Cabinet colleagues," he said.

"We have decided to dispose of the solid waste of Bengaluru in four areas on the outskirts of the city, and we have already called for tenders for two of them. Chennai also produces gas from waste, and Hyderabad and Delhi produce both electricity and gas from waste. New Delhi uses modern technology very efficiently," he said.

"Bengaluru has been facing opposition to waste disposal units due to the bad odour they generate. We are facing similar opposition in the taluk and district headquarters. However, Delhi has succeeded in operating odourless waste disposal units. We have inspected the Delhi model of waste disposal along with our officials. We will also study New Delhi's waste disposal policy," he informed us.

Asked if he would meet the High command, he said, "It may be difficult to meet the High command this time as I have to return to Bengaluru to attend a meeting on Yettinahole called by the CM."

When asked who extended the invitation to the Governor, he said, "Ask the Governor as to who invited him for the ceremony? I will not comment on this issue as I do not want it to influence the ongoing investigation of the stampede by Justice Cunha Commission." (ANI)

