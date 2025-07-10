New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has barred a private lab from animal testing over allegations of cruelty.

Justice Sachin Datta on July 8 examined an inspection report and photos from Palamur Biosciences Pvt Ltd and said urgent interim directions were needed to improve the condition of animals.

The court directed Committee for Control and Supervision of Experiments in Animals (CCSEA), Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying to take immediate steps to put in place remedial measures for veterinary treatment and proper handling of animals.

The court also directed CCSEA to prevent proliferation of practices such as euthanasia and treatment without sedatives on animals while calling for adequate arrangement for a proper habitat to the animals.

"For this purpose, let an inspection be conducted by the respondent 1 (CCSEA) along with representatives of the petitioner to identify the areas of concern. Let the same be done within one week. Let requisite steps be taken within a period of two weeks thereafter. Let a status report be filed within four weeks from today," the court said.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India moved court alleging Palamur Biosciences was a preclinical contract research organisation and commercial Beagle dog breeder, engaged in conducting experiments on animals and breeding.

PETA India claimed of having complained to CCSEA about the abusive, cruel treatment and neglect of animals at the facility.

An inspection of the facility, PETA said, was conducted by a multidisciplinary committee constituted by CCSEA which gave its report on June 17 but no action has been taken.

It alleged the firm continues to indulge in extremely objectionable practices such as euthanasia and that none of the animals are being provided with suitable habitat and other veterinary services.

The high court issued notice to CCSEA and Palamur Biosciences on the petition and granted them three weeks to file response and posted the hearing on August 4.

The CCSEA counsel said the June 17 inspection report substantiated the apprehensions and allegations of the petitioner but submitted that subsequent showcause notices were served on the firm with further audits being conducted before any action was taken.

