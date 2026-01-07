New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to grant bail to a woman accused, namely Anuradha (alias Chiku), in a case under Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), for being an active member of an organised crime syndicate allegedly run by her mother in the Sultanpuri area of Delhi.

The High Court said that the material shows that the petitioner was an active member of the syndicate and derived monetary benefits from the sale of drugs.

Justice Sanjeev Narula rejected the bail plea of Anuradha after considering that there is no material to believe that she is not guilty under MCOCA.

While rejecting her appeal, Justice Narula Said, "The record does not disclose reasonable grounds for believing that the Appellant is not guilty of the offences alleged under MCOCA."

The court also said that the apprehension of witness influence and tampering can not be discounted at this stage. The twin conditions under Section 21(4) are, therefore, not satisfied.

The High Court also rejected the contention that MCOCA can't be invoked against the petitioner as there was no charge sheet against her in the last ten years.

"Although no prior FIR is registered against the Appellant in her personal capacity, the material on record prima facie indicates that she was an active member of the organised crime syndicate run by her mother, Kusum, that she derived pecuniary benefit from the sale of contraband, and that she participated in the concealment and routing of the proceeds of crime," Justice Narula said in the judgement of January 6.

Petitioner has challenged the order of October 31, 2025, of the Rohini Court denying bail to her.

Prosecution had alleged that during police custody remand, co-accused Amit disclosed that he, along with his mother Kusum and his sisters Deepa and Anuradha, ran a drug syndicate and facilitated trafficking as well as concealment of narcotic substances.

It was further alleged that Kusum, Deepa and the Appellant were beneficiaries of the proceeds received from the syndicate. The prosecution also claimed recovery of cash and jewellery from a locker, residential premises at the instance of co-accused Amit. (ANI)

