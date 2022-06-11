New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has directed the Centre to expeditiously take steps for filling up vacant posts, including that of Member (Administration), Member (Law) and Member (Finance or Accountancy) in the Adjudicating Authority under the PMLA within four months.

Justice Prathiba M Singh said steps shall also be taken to fill the posts of Administrative Officer and Registrar on an expeditious basis.

"It is directed that steps shall be taken for filling up all the vacant posts, especially, Member (Administration), Member (Law) and Member (Finance or Accountancy) on an expeditious basis and in any case within a period of four months from today," the high court said.

The court was dealing with the issue of appointments and vacancies in the Adjudicatory Authority under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The court was informed by the government counsel that vacancies for filling the posts of Member (Administration) and Member (Law) have been advertised and the meeting of the Selection Committee is likely to be held soon and the Centre is also interested in filling up these posts on an expeditious basis.

The court noted that the posts of Administrative Officer and Registrar are still vacant, however, two officials from other departments have been posted here. Regarding the post of Member (Finance or Accountancy), the position has also fallen vacant as the officer who was earlier holding the position has been appointed as Chairperson of the Adjudicating Authority, PMLA.

As the government's affidavit, the post of Registrar has fallen under the category of 'abolished' and an application has been moved by the Department of Expenditure with the UPSC for revival of the proposal for the post.

The court said if the post of Registrar is required in the AA-PMLA, an application shall be moved again for the revival of the post within four months.

