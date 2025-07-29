New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed two petitions of social activist Medha Patkar. She had challenged the conviction in a defamation case filed by incumbent LG VK Saxena.

In the second petition, she had challenged the trial court's order denying her permission to call additional witnesses in a defamation case filed by her. Justice Shalinder Kaur dismissed the two petitions after hearing submissions of counsel for the petitioner and the respondent, LG VK Saxena.

The court has granted three weeks' time to comply with the conditions of Probation. A detailed order is to be uploaded by the High Court.

Advocate Gajinder Kumar, along with advocates Kiran Jai, Chander Shekhar, and Somya Arya, for LG VK Saxena. The Delhi High Court on July 15 reserved order on Social activist Medha Patkar's revision against conviction in a defamation case.

She was convicted and sentenced in a defamation case filed by incumbent LG VK Saxena in 2001. However, the appellate court had sentenced her and directed her release on probation for good conduct for one year and payment of compensation of Rs. One lakh to Saxena. This order was challenged before the High Court by her.

Earlier, on April 25, the high court had deferred the order of sentence awarded to Medha Patkar and directed her release.

She was arrested pursuant to a non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued against her for non-compliance with the court's order. The High Court, as interim relief, had directed the release of her on bail.

She was convicted and sentenced to 3 months' imprisonment by the Magistrate Court in the defamation case.

"As contentious issues have been raised on behalf of the parties with respect to the suspension of sentence, and that the learned Senior Counsel submits that the petitioner has been taken in custody in execution of the NBW, therefore, in these circumstances, by way of an interim means, the petitioner be released on bail on furnishing a personal bond in the sum of Rs. 25,000 with one surety in the like amount to the satisfaction of the learned ASJ/Link ASJ/CMM/Duty Magistrate," Justice Shalinder Kaur had ordered on April 25.

Medha Patkar had approached the Delhi High Court challenging the order of the Trial court convicting and sentencing her.

The appellate court, while deciding her appeal on April 8, 2025, against Conviction and sentence by the Magistrate court, sentenced her and directed her release on probation of good conduct.

The court had directed her to appear and furnish a probation bond and deposit a compensation amount on April 23, 2025.

Earlier, she had approached the High Court seeking deferment. However, on April 22, the High Court had asked her to approach the appellate court at Saket. The Saket court had dismissed her application and issued an NBW against her.

On May 24, 2024, the Magistrate's court held her guilty of defamation. On July 1, 2024, she was sentenced to three months' imprisonment. She was also directed to pay a compensation of Rs. 10 lakh to V K Saxena. She was granted bail to challenge the order. Subsequently, she had challenged the order before the appellate (Sessions) court. (ANI)

