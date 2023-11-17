India News | Delhi HC Dismisses Plea of Amit Arora Seeking Interim Bail on Ground of Daughter's Illness

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed the interim bail of Businessman Amit Arora. He is an accused in the Delhi Excise policy money laundering case and sought interim bail on the grounds of his daughter's illness.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma dismissed the bail plea with directions. The detailed order is awaited.

The high court had reserved the order on November 7.

Senior advocate Vikas Pahwa and advocate Prabhav Ralli had appeared for Amit Arora.

The senior advocate had argued that the applicant seeking interim bail on grounds of the daughter's illness.

Petitioner's Counsel submitted that his daughter is unwell. As per the medical records, she requires the care of her parents.

The applicant's daughter has an SAT exam on December 2, she is not preparing for the same due to illness, the counsel added.

The senior advocate also submitted that the applicant himself is not well. He has been in custody since November 29, 2022. A charge sheet has been filed and cognizance has been taken.

On the other hand, counsel for ED Opposed the bail plea. He had stated that as per the medical record applicant's daughter requires the care of family members. There are other members in the family who can take care of his daughter.

Delhi excise policy case is at the stage of scrutiny of documents filed along with the charge sheet by the ED in the Money laundering case and by the CBI in the main case.

Former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and MP Sanjay Singh Delhi excise policy case. (ANI)

