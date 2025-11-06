New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Thursday granted interim police protection to former Delhi University Student Union (DUSU) President Ronak Khatri. Khatri had moved to the High Court after receiving an extortion threat from Gangster Rohit Godara. He had also filed a complaint with the Delhi Police. An FIR has been lodged.

Justice Ravinder Dudeja ordered the Delhi police to provide protection to Ronak Khatri. Police directed that a beat constable visit Khatri every day for two weeks.

The High Court stated that the SHO provided the number of a beat constable to Ronak Khatri.

The High Court asked the police to respond whenever he called them.

While granting the interim protection, the High Court also directed the Delhi police to take action on the Complaint filed by Khatri. It has also directed the special cell to analyse the threat perception in a time-bound manner and take necessary action.

The former DUSU President has moved to the High Court through advocates Obhirup Ghosh and Nishant Khatri with a prayer to provide him with round-the-clock police protection.

It is stated that he received an extortion threat from Gangster Rohit Godara, who demanded Rs. 5 crores from him. The threat was sent from a Ukrainian mobile number.

Thereafter, a complaint was filed with the Delhi police seeking necessary action. An FIR has been lodged and the Complaint has been forwarded to special cell for analysing the threat perception, the High court was informed by the police. (ANI)

