New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Friday directed the Police to provide complete protection to a man and his wife who got married recently.

The girl converted to Hinduism and married the man. Directions have been issued to the police in the area where the couple lives.

Directions have been issued to the police in the area where the couple resides after the duo filed a petition seeking protection. However, none appeared before the court.

Justice Girish Kathpalia was dealing with the petition on Friday. He noted that None appears for petitioners.

Additional standing counsel (ASC) submitted that the counsel for petitioners informed the Investigation Officer, Inspector Satbir Singh of Jaitpur police station, that they would withdraw the petition today.

The High Court has sought a status report within four weeks. The matter was listed on July 7 for further hearing. Petitioners filed this petition, seeking protection of their life and limb, because they married interreligionally.

In view of the risk to the petitioners' lives, the High Court accepted the petition and directed the petitioners to appear through videoconferencing on the next date.

Justice Girish Kathpalia said, " Keeping in mind the risk to life and limb of petitioners, I do not feel inclined to dismiss the petition in their absence."

The court said that at the same time, to ensure that the lady petitioner is voluntarily living with the petitioner's Husband, it is directed that both petitioners appear on the next date through videoconferencing.

Meanwhile, the high court directed Inspector Satbir Singh, who appeared before the court, to convey the court's orders to the SHO/SO of the area where the petitioners are residing so that the local police grant them complete protection. (ANI)

