New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed civic authorities concerned to ensure no further illegal or unauthorised construction of any guest house on government land near the centrally protected monument "Nizamuddin Ki Baoli."

The bench of Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora showed displeasure with the civic authorities on Tuesday and directed senior officials of the MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) to appear before it on the next date of hearing in the matter.

The plea has been moved by a NGO called Jamia Arabia Nizamia Welfare, which stated that failure on the part of the respondent to stop the mushrooming up of illegal and unauthorised guest houses done near Baoli Gate Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah, near the police booth, within 100 metres of the centrally protected monument "Nizamuddin ki Baoli" and Barakhamba Tomb resulted in illegal and unauthorised construction work at the subject property.

Petitioner NGO further alleged that huge numbers of illegal and unauthorised guest houses are running without any permission from Nizamuddin West, Residential Colony. All these illegal activities are being carried out with the aid and support of Respondents authorities.

The respondents have acted arbitrarily, whimsically and capriciously, violating the legal rights of the people by allowing the land grabber to grab the land while they are snorting at office, stated the plea.

Illegal constructions, especially those near historical sites and protected monuments, pose threats to the environment, heritage, and cultural significance of the area. This warrants immediate judicial intervention to preserve and protect these valuable assets,the plea read. (ANI)

