New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to the Union of India and other respondents following a petition filed by Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) challenging the government's decision to allow commercial flights from Hindon Airforce Station, a defence airbase near Delhi.

Justice Sachin Datta, presiding over the matter, directed the government to file its response within three weeks. The next hearing has been scheduled for April 28.

Also Read | Waqf Amendment Bill 2024: AIMPLB Holds Protest Against Waqf Bill at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, Opposition Terms Legislation 'Biggest Attack' on Muslims (Watch Video).

Senior Advocate Maninder Singh, representing DIAL, argued that the Union of India could permit the establishment of a new airport only under specific conditions. These conditions include the existing airport reaching full passenger capacity, the unavailability of airline slots, and assurance that the new airport would not jeopardize the financial sustainability of the existing facility.

DIAL, in its plea, raised concerns over communications issued by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) on October 31, 2023, to several airlines. These communications informed operators about the availability of the Hindon Airforce Station for commercial flight operations and encouraged them to explore increasing flights from the airbase and submit flight schedules to AAI's slot allocation team.

Also Read | Ramadan 2025 Calendar: Sehri Time, Iftar Time for 17th Roza of Ramzan on March 18 in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Other Cities of India.

DIAL claimed that permitting commercial flights from Hindon could destabilize the financial viability of Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA). The plea further asserted that the government's decision contravened aviation regulations prohibiting the establishment of a new airport within a 150-kilometre radius of an existing one unless passenger demand justifies it.

Highlighting a potential conflict of interest, DIAL alleged that AAI, which operates the Hindon facility, also holds a stake in DIAL and occupies three board seats. DIAL contended that AAI, privy to confidential details about DIAL's business strategies, has acted against their interests.

The plea also emphasized DIAL's substantial investments, totalling approximately INR 29,374.58 crore by December 2024, for the modernization and expansion of IGIA to handle increasing passenger and cargo volumes. An additional INR 15,000 crore investment is underway for aeronautical and non-aeronautical facilities. Moreover, DIAL's concessionaires have made significant investments in various airport facilities. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)