New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) The Delhi High Court, which has been conducting virtual hearings for the last five months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has listed around 13000 cases to ensure that important matters related to life and liberty, public importance are filed, heard and disposed of.

The high court, which started hearing matters through video conferencing from March 24, one day before the national lockdown was imposed to restrict the spread of coronavirus, took several pioneering administrative steps like cancellation of summer holidays to cope up with time lost during the lockdown.

Also Read | Odisha Government to Adopt Area-Specific Strategies to Contain Spread of COVID-19.

Chief Justice D N Patel also constituted a committee of senior judges dedicated to the cause of graded physical resumption of courts, made all the high court Benches functional through video conferencing, took steps for decongestion of prisons, held e-Lok Adalat and aldo notified video conferencing rules during this period.

The high court is presently in the process of preparing a graded plan for physical resumption of courts.

Also Read | DK Shivakumar Alleges Phone Tapping, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai Denies Allegation.

A statement issued by the high court on Friday said due to the ongoing global pandemic, the entire nation was under lockdown and the court complexes, which are routinely thronged by members of the bar, litigants and witnesses, were no exception.

“Therefore, to contain the spread of virus, physical functioning of the courts was suspended in the entire country including the National Capital Territory of Delhi. However, all the judicial institutions rose to the occasion and came up with innovative ideas to ensure that all urgent matters are duly attended to provide access to justice to the citizens with the use of Information Technology tools,” it said.

Delhi High Court and subordinate courts here carried on their judicial and administrative functions albeit in a restricted manner through video conferencing facility by using state of the art CISCO WebEx platform.

Endeavour of the judicial administration, during the four months period of April, May, June and July, has been to ensure that important matters related to life and liberty, matters of public importance and public interest litigation and like are filed, heard and disposed of, the statement said.

During April 1 to July 31, the high court listed around 13,000 matters before the benches through video conferencing and after hearing the parties, around 2800 main cases and around 11,000 miscellaneous applications have been disposed of.

During this period, the Registry carried out registration of around 21,000 new main cases/miscellaneous applications and around 196 PIL cases were instituted, out of which 155 were disposed of.

On May 13, Supreme Court judge, Justice D Y Chandrachud inaugurated two additional Virtual Courts dedicated for traffic challans in Delhi subordinate courts for facilitating online disposal of Motor Vehicle Act challans.

The high court and trial courts have also provided much needed facility for e-filing to the litigants.

In the Delhi district courts, around 67,000 matters were listed which were taken up through video conferencing during this period and besides pronouncement of judgments in around 3700 cases, more than 21,000 miscellaneous applications have been disposed of.

On the administrative side, different committees of the high court conducted around 300 meetings through video conferencing on various administrative and court-functioning related issues. Virtual farewells of two judges were also organised.

The statement said the Delhi Judicial Academy conducted 30 training programs and 40 special training sessions during this pandemic period and successfully imparted training to 760 judicial officers, prosecutors and other stakeholders.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)