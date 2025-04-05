New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has granted permission for the transplantation of 26 trees to facilitate the expansion of the Supreme Court building complex. The expansion project aims to create additional courtrooms, including a Constitutional Court, chambers for judges, and improved facilities for lawyers and litigants.

The Supreme Court Project Division - 1, Central Public Works Department (CPWD) being responsible for the project, approached the High Court of Delhi as an Applicant to seek the court's approval to transplant 26 trees within the Supreme Court complex.

The High Court's decision, delivered by Justice Jasmeet Singh, allowed for 16 trees to be moved and transplanted along the periphery of the garden between Gates A and B and 10 trees near the corner of the Administrative Buildings Complex, adjacent to Gate No. 1.

Because of the transplantation, the Applicant is required to carry out compensatory plantation of 260 trees as per the applicable provisions.

Advocate Sudhir Mishra, assisted by Petal Chandhok, representing the Applicant, informed the court that compensatory tree plantation has been completed, wherein 260 trees have been planted at Sunder Nursery.

Further, the court, while granting the permission, has laid down conditions for the transplantation which shall be adhered to by the Applicant.

The Court further held that the Tree Officer's initial order regarding the tree transplantation was deemed not to be a "speaking order" and accordingly the Tree Officer has been directed to pass a fresh speaking order within two weeks, adhering to the spirit of the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act (DPTA) and a previous court order. (ANI)

