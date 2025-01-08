New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): The Delhi High Court, while dismissing the petition seeking a rehabilitation package for individuals granted citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), stated that the issue was a policy matter for the government to address, not for judicial intervention.

The court noted, "The question of how extensive a rehabilitation package is required is fundamentally a matter of policy."

It further highlighted that the petitioner had already submitted a representation to the authorities requesting a comprehensive rehabilitation package for those who migrated from Pakistan.

The petitioner sought a comprehensive rehabilitation package for individuals granted citizenship under the CAA, requesting that it encompass more than just housing. The proposed package included essential services such as access to healthcare, education, clean water, electricity, and sanitation.

The petitioner argued that these basic facilities were crucial for the well-being of the individuals who migrated from Pakistan to ensure they can lead a dignified life after obtaining citizenship.

Earlier, the bench of Justice Sanjeev Narula, after a brief hearing, advised the petitioners to refile the case as a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the proper format to ensure that comprehensive relief could be granted.

Akhil Bhartiya Dharam Prasar Samiti and other NGOs sought directions to authorities for a comprehensive rehabilitation package, including housing, healthcare, education, and water and sanitation facilities for the Pakistani Hindu refugees currently residing in temporary basties in Delhi.

Petitioner also sought directions not to disturb or demolish the bastis of these Pakistani Hindu refugees.

The petitioners argued that the "Ministry of Home, DUSIB, and DDA, who had given assurance in the earlier writ petition, have not done much about these refugees who have migrated from Pakistan due to religious persecution. They are covered by the 2019, and a majority of them have already received their certificates of registration."

"Being Indian citizens now, they deserve to be looked after in all respects, including their basic necessities of life. Protection under Article 21 will be available to them also. DDA has recently issued a demolition notice to the Pakistani Hindu refugee staying at Majnukatilla and has been directed to vacate the camps within 24 hours," submitted petitioners. (ANI)

