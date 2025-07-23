New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) The Delhi High court on Wednesday sought responses from Delhi government, MCD and DDA on a plea seeking ban on the unauthorised constructions in the certain parts of the national capital, including Jaitpur extension, Badarpur.

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela issued notice to the respondents and directed them to file their response by July 30.

Also Read | Nellore: Thief Drives Off With RTC Bus in Andhra Pradesh, Alerted Police Apprehend Man a Few Hours After Theft.

The court was hearing the petition alleging the illegal constructions were paving way for accidents, which included a building collapse aside from endangering lives of locals.

The petition allleged unauthorised constructions in Jaitpur extension-II had created a hinderance for colony residents to get the colony regularised.

Also Read | Fact Check: Is PM Narendra Modi’s Office Providing Employment to Educated Unemployed Youth Through ‘Har Ghar Ek Naukri’ Scheme? PIB Debunks Fake Letter.

The petition filed by advocate Shiv Shankar and Ajay Kumar Singh Chauhan sought appropriate action against the culprits alleging the officials of Delhi government, MCD, DDA, and BSES, were involved corruption and as a result only 30 unauthorised buildings of about 2,500 were booked so far.

Even in those 30 matters, no action has been initiated till date, the petition alleged.

"Due to the encroachment and illegal construction in the area, the old residents of colony are facing huge inconvenience," it added.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)