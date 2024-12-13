New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has directed a woman to appear in person to verify whether her marriage with a man was consensual or not.

When the woman appeared before the bench of Justices Pratibha M Singh and Amit Sharma through video-conferencing, her video was not switched on and the court noted she had attempted to say her marriage was forcibly solemnised.

"Clearly, the girl is taking contradictory stands as compared to what she has stated in the police station and what she has stated today. Let her be produced physically along with her family members on the next date of hearing," said the court.

The bench asked the police officials to ensure the woman and her family members were escorted to the court safely on December 16.

The issue arose when the husband moved court seeking production of his wife, claiming she was taken away by her parents and was untraceable since October 24.

While the man claimed the couple married against the wishes of her family at a temple in September and even the woman told the police that she had consented to the marriage, she took a contradictory stand in court later.

The court was hearing a plea of habeas corpus (seeking direction to produce a person who is missing or illegally detained) filed by the man seeking production of his wife.

He said as the woman's parents were against the marriage, they filed a missing complaint with the police alleging their daughter was untraceable.

On September 9, the couple appeared before the police and confirmed their marriage was consensual. The woman's father was also present at the police station, the petitioner said.

The man said the woman's parents came to their house in October and persuaded her to accompany them on the pretext of some rituals.

However, ever since then the woman's phone number was not reachable and he was unable to contact her which led him to move court.

According to the police's status report, the woman gave a handwritten statement at the police station on September 9, saying she had voluntarily married the man.

The police said that later, a complaint was received on behalf of the woman alleging the man had forcibly solemnised marriage with her.

