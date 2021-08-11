New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain informed on Tuesday that he has met Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to get the financial approval for seven make-shift hospitals that would be equipped with 7000 ICU beds.

"The construction of these hospitals will be completed within the next 6 months, and these make-shift hospitals will also be equipped with 7000 ICU beds, which will make Delhi's health infrastructure stronger for the battle against the pandemic," informed Satyendar Jain.

The make-shift hospitals will be constructed at Sarita Vihar, Shalimar Bagh, Sultanpuri, Kirari, Raghubir Nagar, GTB Hospital, and Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya, further informed Satyendar Jain.

Satyendar Jain stated, "The hospitals will be completed within the next 6 months positively and all the concerned departments will be working on a war footing. While these hospitals are temporary in nature, they are being constructed from a long-term perspective as COVID-19 is here to stay at least in the near future".

Sisodia who is also the Finance Minister of Delhi, expressed optimism about the project and gave the necessary approvals for the same. Sisodia said, "We are optimistic about the project and it is part of our commitment to give the best health care to the people of Delhi". (ANI)

