New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on the plea of Baramulla MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh. He has sought permission to attend the ongoing Parliament Session.

The High Court has also asked the NIA to file an affidavit if there is any objection to the plea. His earlier plea for custodial parole was rejected by the special NIA Court. He is an accused in a terror case.

Division Bench of Justice Prathiba M Singh and Rajneesh Kumar Gupta issued notice to National Investigation Agency (NIA) and sought its response. Matter is listed on March 18 for hearing.

Senior advocate N Hariharan appeared for MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh (also known as Engineer Rashid) and argued that he is seeking permission to attend ongoing Parliament Sessions.

Earlier, also he was granted two days custody parole to attend the Parliament Session in February 2025, senior counsel submitted.

The court asked, "Till when the parliament session is going on?" The Senior advocate submitted that it is till April 4.

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) for NIA Akshai Malik opposed the plea and submitted that earlier order was passed in the situation where there was no designated court. Therefore, only two days custody parole was granted.

"I represent 45 per cent population of Kashmir," Senior advocate N Hariharan argued. SPP for NIA urged the court to issue a notice and give some time to file a reply.

The bench rejected the submissions and said that if session is over then what is used of hearing the petition.

"We can hear it if you are ready to argue," the court asked.

MP Rashid Engineer has moved to Delhi High Court against trial court order refusing custody parole to him. His plea is likely to be listed tomorrow.

He sought a custody parole to attend the parliament session. His plea was dismissed by the Special NIA court. He is an accused in a terror case of NIA.

He has moved a petition through Advocate Vikhyat Oberoi and is seeking interim bail or interim custody parole to attend the upcoming Parliament Session from March 10 to April 4, 2025.

Patiala House Court on Monday rejected the custody parole application of Baramulla MP Rashid Engineer.

He had sought a custody parole to attend Parliament sessions from March 10 to April 4.

Special Judge (NIA) Chander Jit Singh had rejected the custody parole plea of Rashid on March 10.

Advocate Vikhyat Oberoi, alongwith Nishita Gupt, appeared for Rashid Engineer and argued that he is not a threat. He was given custody parole earlier also and there are three extensions. He was granted interim bail to go to Kashmir and to campaign. It's next to Pakistan.

On the point of security arrangements, it was submitted that jail security would take him to the parliament and leave me there. Security personnel in civil clothes can go inside.

It was further submitted that in the last session he was granted custody parole for 2 days on February 11 and 13.

There will be no hindrance if he goes there. He can attend Parliament in custody parole, the counsel argued. (ANI)

