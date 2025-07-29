New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday adjourned the plea of Baramulla MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh alias Engineer Rashid and listed it for hearing on July 31. Senior Counsel appearing for Engineer Rashid could not reach court due to traffic jam owing to rain.

Engineer Rashid has sought an interim bail to attend the parliament session.

Also Read | Does India's Health Ministry Has Official LinkedIn Account? As Fake Profiles Impersonating MoHFW Appear, PIB Fact Check Reveals the Truth.

Division bench of Justice Vivek Chaudhary and Shalinder Kaur was to hear the matter.

Advocate Vikhyat Oberoi appeared for Rashid and sought a pass over as senior advocate N Hariharan was stuck in traffic jam due to rain. The court allowed the pass over.

Also Read | DRDO Conducts 2 Successful Flight Tests of ‘Pralay’ Missile From Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off Coast of Odisha (See Pic).

On second call also senior counsel could not appear.

The court asked the counsel that the application for modification of earlier order is still pending. In the fresh application issue raised is the same. We cannot hear the same issue and again.

Counsel for petitioner submitted that in alternate interim bail has been sought.

The court said that it was considered by the earlier by the predecessor division bench. You should press the modification plea. The counsel for accused Submitted that earlier the interim bail plea.

Senior Advocate Sidharth Luthra and Special Public Prosecutor Akshai Malik appeared virtually for NIA.

The Delhi High court on July 25 issued notice to NIA on the interim bail plea. He has sought interim bail to attend the parliament session.

On July 22, Special NIA court had rejected his plea for interim bail. However he was granted custody parole.

The Special NIA judge at Patiala house court granted custody parole to Engineer Rashid from 24 July to 4 august.

This custody parole was granted for the period whenever there is a parliament session. Rashid has to bear the cost and comply with other conditions.

Now, he has said that the custody parole was granted for a limited period. It is submitted that if he is not granted interim bail then he may be granted custody parole from July 23 to August 21 to attend Parliament's Monsoon session.

He has also sought a direction to set aside the order to bear expenses for travel and other arrangements.

Rashid is in judicial custody in a terror funding case linked with Hafiz Saeed.

Engineer Rashid was represented by senior Advocate N Hariharan alongwith Advocates Aditya Wadhwa, Vikhyat Oberoi and Nishita Gupta.

It was before the special court it was argued that the trial court has granted interim bail to him on 10.09.2024 for state elections campaigning, which was extended thrice. Hence he cannot be considered a security threat.

Moreover, Delhi High court had allowed him to attend parliament in custody twice on 10.02.2025 and 25.03.2025, during which he duly participated, the cousnsel submitted.

NIA had opposed the plea and submitted that interim should not be granted and if he is being allowed to attend in custody, then he should pay travel expenses.

Counsels for Rashid opposed to pay any travel expenses, as he is seeking to attend Parliament as his public duty and not for his personal work.

On earlier occasions also Engineer Rashid was granted permission to attend parliament sessions and to take oath. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)