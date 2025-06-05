New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has strongly condemned schools for employing "bouncers" to coerce students and parents over unpaid fees. The court ruled that such actions amount to mental harassment and undermine a child's psychological well-being and self-worth.

The court emphasised that educational institutions have a greater purpose beyond commercial interests, including promoting public welfare and nation-building. It stated that such practices foster fear, humiliation, and exclusion, which contradicts the foundational principles of education.

Earlier today, Delhi Public School (DPS) Dwarka informed the High Court that it had withdrawn its decision to suspend 31 students due to unpaid fees. However, Justice Sachin Datta emphasised that while schools charge fees for their services, they must not operate purely as commercial enterprises.

The court stressed the importance of protecting students' rights and dignity, particularly in fee disputes.

The court acknowledged the school's right to collect appropriate fees to sustain infrastructure, remunerate staff, and create a conducive learning environment. However, it stressed the institution's fiduciary and moral obligations toward students.

Justice Datta urged both DPS Dwarka and the parents to work together to resolve disputes in the best interests of the students.

In a recent ruling, another bench of the Delhi High Court granted relief to students of Delhi Public School (DPS), Dwarka, who had been removed from the rolls due to non-payment of increased fees.

Justice Vikas Mahajan, while hearing a petition filed by several parents, directed that the affected students be readmitted to classes, provided they deposit 50 per cent of the revised fee for the academic years 2024-25 and onward.

In the present matter, the parents had challenged the suspension, alleging discrimination by school authorities. They claimed the students had been rusticated due to non-payment of revised fees.

DPS Dwarka argued that parents had been repeatedly informed about outstanding dues, citing the school's financial strain. It defended its use of security personnel, citing protests, alleged threats, and concerns over potential student abductions.

The parents refuted these claims, stating that students' rights must be protected and accusing the school of withholding key documents.

Parents alleged that the school arbitrarily removed students without prior notice, violating court directives and fundamental principles of justice.

Many of the expelled students are in Class X and had begun preparing for board exams, making their removal particularly disruptive to their education and emotional well-being.

Further allegations include claims of student mistreatment, threats by security personnel, and confinement in a bus for two hours before being sent home.

Reports indicate increased security, including female bouncers, on May 14, 2025. Parents asserted that local authorities had declined to intervene, citing the matter's sub-judice status.

The parents' plea came in response to DPS Dwarka's challenge against a directive from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on July 18, 2024, which ordered the police to file an FIR against the school.

The directive cited complaints of student expulsions, public disclosure of names on the school website, and an alleged incident involving a female student being denied assistance during menstruation. The High Court later stayed this order on July 30.

Last month, the Delhi High Court issued a stern rebuke against the school over claims that students were confined in the library and barred from classes due to unpaid fees. The court labelled the actions "inhumane," likening the institution to a commercial entity rather than an educational one.

The judge suggested that the principal could face criminal prosecution for the alleged mistreatment of students. (ANI)

