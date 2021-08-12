New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain held a meeting on Wednesday and directed the officials of the Fire Department to set up new fire control rooms to deal with fire-related accidents.

Additionally, 24/7 fire brigade vehicles will also be stationed at these hospitals.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccination Drive in India: Cumulative Vaccine Doses Administered Cross 52 Crore, Over 41 Lakh Jabs Inoculates in Past 24 Hours.

The project will start on a pilot basis in seven Delhi Government hospitals, including the GB Pant, LNJP and, GTB Hospitals. Additionally, 24/7 fire brigade vehicles will also be made available in these hospitals.

The facility will also be extended to other smaller government hospitals and private hospitals in phases.

Also Read | Atmanirbhar Narishakti Se Samvad’: PM Narendra Modi to Interact with Women Self Help Groups Tomorrow.

Satyendar Jain while giving necessary directions to the officers of the concerned department in this regard, said, "The fire fighting arrangements in seven government hospitals of Delhi should be modernised. Modern fire control rooms should be set up to deal with any unforeseen situation.". (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)