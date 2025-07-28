New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): A husband and wife were found dead at their rented accommodation in the Karol Bagh area of the national capital on Sunday, said police on Sunday.

According to the Delhi Police, information was received regarding the suspected suicide of a couple. Upon reaching the scene at Ragerpura, Karol Bagh, police found both the husband and wife hanging from a ceiling fan.

The deceased have been identified as Debu Bhowmick (36), a native of Village Kashinathpur, Block Daspur, District West Medinipur, West Bengal, and his wife Mallika Bhowmick (32). The couple had been residing in the flat for the past four months on a rental basis.

Initial investigation revealed that the couple has a 7-year-old daughter, who is currently staying with relatives at their hometown in West Bengal.

Debu Bhowmick was reportedly employed as a labourer involved in making gold ornaments.

The Crime Team and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) were called to the scene, and a detailed inspection was conducted. Photographs of the scene were taken, and no external injuries or signs of violence were observed on the bodies. No suicide note has been recovered from the spot so far.

The bodies have been preserved at the mortuary, and further investigation is underway.

Days ago, a 29-year-old woman, a sub-inspector of the Delhi Police, was found dead in her residence in Rohini on Friday in an apparent suicide, said the police.

The deceased, identified as Savita, a resident of Sector-11, Rohini, was posted at Aman Vihar Police Station and belonged to the 2021 batch.

According to the police, information was received about a woman dying by suicide at her home. Savita, a native of Chhara village in Haryana's Jhajjar district, was found hanging from a ceiling fan.

Her brother broke the jaali (grille) to enter the room and brought her down, said the police. (ANI)

