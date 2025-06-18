New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): The Indian Youth Congress will be organising a job fair in New Delhi tomorrow (June 19), on the occasion of Rahul Gandhi's birthday.

IYC president Uday Bhanu Chib, while criticising the Central government over unemployment, said that over 100 companies would conduct on-spot interviews and offer jobs.

"BJP's figures are saying that unemployment is the highest in the last 50 years. So currently Congress is not governing the centre, so that we can have policies for government jobs, but this is our effort that more than 100 private companies will come, and the youth can get offer letters on the spot after the interview. People whose registration is not yet complete can also come here and do on-spot registration," Chib told ANI.

Chib mentioned that people who have just passed their 12th class or even postgraduates are eligible to participate in the job fair. "Those who have passed the 10th to 12th grades can also come, all types of companies will be coming here. Whether it is a graduate, undergraduate or postgraduate, there is a job for them. I urge people to come to Talkatora stadium and participate."

The job fair is set to happen at Delhi's Talkatora Stadium on June 19. The IYC claims that the job fair will bring together over 100 companies and MNCs, which will offer over 5000 jobs to the people.

Earlier on June 17, Chib mentioned that apart from organising job fairs, other events will also be held in various states on the occasion of Rahul Gandhi's birthday. IYC is also going to hold blood donation camps and seminars on the caste census.

"There will be joint job fairs, and apart from that, there will be blood donation camps and in multiple states, seminars on caste census will be held. We know that the issue of the caste census has been raised because of Rahul Gandhi. The lying BJP also had to agree that they will conduct a caste census, when they do that, then we will see," Chib said in a press conference earlier.

As the IYC president continued his attack at the centre over the caste census, he added, "Even the BJP had to agree that caste census is necessary, when they didn't believe in it and opposed it. When Congress government comes in, then the real caste census will be conducted, which will benefit the people."

The Central government on June 16 notified the Population census, the process of which will begin in March 2027. Along with the population enumeration exercise, the caste census will be conducted too.

The census will be in 2 phases; With phase 1 collecting House Listing Operation (HLO), the housing conditions, assets and amenities of each household.

In the second phase, Population Enumeration (PE), the demographic, socio-economic, cultural and other details of every person in each household will be collected. In the Census, Caste enumeration will also be done.

For Census activities, about 34 lakh enumerators and supervisors and around 1.3 lakh Census functionaries would be deployed. This is the 16th Census since its beginning and the 8th since independence. The ensuing Census will be conducted through digital means using mobile applications. Provision of Self-enumeration would also be made available to the people. (ANI)

