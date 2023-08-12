New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): Delhi police special cell on Saturday claimed to have arrested a member of an inter-state firearms syndicate run by a Madhya Pradesh-based illegal firearm supplier.

The arrested accused has been identified as Lal Singh Chadhar, a resident of Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, and 21 illegal pistols of 0.32 bore each were recovered from his possession, police said.

"The seized firearms were meant to be supplied to the criminals of Delhi and NCR. A case under relevant sections of IPC and also under the Arms Act has been registered against the accused at the Special Cell, Delhi, in this regard," police said.

According to officials, the accused was arrested from Delhi's Ring road area when he came to deliver a consignment of weapons to one of his contacts.

The police had laid the trap on receiving information and nabbed the accused.

"Lal Singh came into contact with one person, namely Rajesh Pyasi of Sagar, who was running a syndicate selling illegal pistols in the area. To earn quick money, he also started selling pistols in the area. It was Rajesh Pyasi who introduced Lal Singh Chadhar to an illegal arms supplier from Burhanpur, Madhya Pradesh", the police further stated.

"To get the recently recovered consignment of pistols, accused Chadhar borrowed money from his friend and also mortgaged the ornaments of his wife, as it was a huge cache of pistols and he would get a handsome profit from selling the weapons," they said, while adding that the accused was buying pistols at a price of Rs 7000 each and selling them for Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000.

Further investigation into the same is on, they added. (ANI)

