Guwahati, August 12: An Assam Police constable died during a preparation exercise for the upcoming Independence Day celebrations in Guwahati, officials said on Saturday. The deceased identified as Kukil Dutta, a native of Lakhimpur posted under the Assam Police Radio Organisation (APRO) in Tezpur.

According to police, during a police drill in the city's Khanapara area, Dutta started feeling unwell and suddenly collapsed. He was rushed to the hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival. Karnataka Shocker: School Girl Collapses While Singing National Anthem During Morning Prayers, Dies Before Reaching Hospital.

Prasanta Bhuyan, IGP, Law and Order, Assam Police, told IANS: “He was ill and later died. We are yet to receive the autopsy report. Once it comes, we can give further details about his illness.” Sudden Heart Attack Death in Gujarat: 17-Year-Old Student Collapses in Class Before Test, Dies of Cardiac Arrest in Rajkot.

The victim's mortal remains were sent to Lakhimpur where his last rites were performed.

